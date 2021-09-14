Advertisement

Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks

Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks(David Jones)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 7:30 this morning, there was a crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks near Exit 26 (22 Road). One lane of I-70 traffic headed eastbound was blocked, but both eastbound lanes are now open.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, one semi ran into the other causing damage.

Caption

CSP says the driver who was at fault was cited for careless driving. CSP also says paraphernalia was found in the same driver’s truck. Due to the finding of paraphernalia, troopers took the driver into custody and had his truck towed to be searched at an impound.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
CDPHE says 75% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose
Colorado state leaders celebrate statewide pandemic milestone
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms

Latest News

Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
A group of townhomes was recently constructed in the downtown area of Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction City Council nearing final affordable housing strategy
Dog days at Lincoln Park pool
17th Annual Dog Days event at Lincoln Park Pool
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction