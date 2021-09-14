Advertisement

Delta County has confirmed first death due to the West Nile Virus

File - In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab...
File - In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. A cooler-than-normal spring has slowed the breeding season for mosquitoes, but experts warn this doesn't mean that Texans should let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from the West Nile virus. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Oter | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County Health Department has reported a woman in her 60′s is the first confirmed death of the West Nile Virus in Delta County.

To date, Delta County has reported a total of 10 West Nile cases this year, four males and six females ranging in age from 41 to 80. These individuals reside in Delta, North Fork, and Surface Creek regions.

Delta County has also identified four positive mosquito “pools” in the north region of the county. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a single trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District, that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. It is important to note, mosquito pools are currently not being collected from the Surface Creek area.

DCHD recently launched a West Nile Virus Surveillance Dashboard, which allows residents to keep up to date with current West Nile cases.

The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors.

The following West Nile Virus 4D prevention tips are recommended:

  • Drain - Drain standing water on property.
  • Dusk and Dawn - Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquito activity is high.
  • DEET - Look for DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, these are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
  • Dress - Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.

For more information, please visit deltacounty.com or call the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911.

Resources and information are also provided on the CDC West Nile Prevention Page at cdc.gov/westnile.

