Grand Junction City Council nearing final affordable housing strategy

City Council discussed the topic at a Monday evening workshop
A group of townhomes was recently constructed in the downtown area of Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday evening. Among the topics discussed: affordable housing strategy.

City Council is getting closer to adopting an affordable housing strategy after spending time developing ideas and identifying needs. Mayor Chuck McDaniel is indicating where the council stands in this process. According to him, “[On Monday] we went through a sort of a final walkthrough of the housing strategy report. And we should see, in a final form, in the next, well, in a regular meeting for adoption by resolution.”

City Council hired Root Policy Research to guide this process. Recommendations from that organization include, “Implement land use code changes that facilitate attainable housing development and housing diversity.” Another part of the possible strategy that Root also suggests: “Allocate city owned land (and/or strategically acquire vacant or underutilized properties) for affordable and mixed-income housing.”

Mayor McDaniel explained that, “We talked a lot tonight about allocating funds to housing issues. We know that we have a fairly significant shortfall in housing.”

Inclusionary housing is another possible avenue for the council to take. An inclusionary housing policy would require a given portion of housing development to be affordable. Developers could opt out of that through linkage fees.

Mayor McDaniel also shared what types of housing are needed in Grand Junction in his view, such as a “number of different kinds of housing, like affordable housing and moderately-priced housing.”

According to Realtor, the median listing price for a home in Grand Junction is $330,000.

The full report on the city’s housing strategy can be viewed here.

