Grand Mesa Middle School on mask mandate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Mesa Middle School was placed on a full mask mandate last week after their Covid positivity rate hit two percent.

According to D51 policy, once the two percent threshold is reached all students must wear masks for fourteen calendar days. The incidence rate must remain below one percent for seven consecutive days in a row before the mandate can be lifted. Currently, the school has one active case so if cases remains low the mandate will be lifted next Wednesday.

Some factors will be considered in the unlikely event that the decision to implement remote learning is made including the number of students and staff with Covid, number of staff absent, and number of substitute teachers available.

