Advertisement

Grand Mesa Middle School on mask mandate

Grand Mesa Middle School
Grand Mesa Middle School(KKCO/KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Mesa Middle School was placed on a full mask mandate last week after their Covid positivity rate hit two percent.

According to D51 policy, once the two percent threshold is reached all students must wear masks for fourteen calendar days. The incidence rate must remain below one percent for seven consecutive days in a row before the mandate can be lifted. Currently, the school has one active case so if cases remains low the mandate will be lifted next Wednesday.

Some factors will be considered in the unlikely event that the decision to implement remote learning is made including the number of students and staff with Covid, number of staff absent, and number of substitute teachers available.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
CDPHE says 75% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose
Colorado state leaders celebrate statewide pandemic milestone

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab...
Delta County has confirmed first death due to the West Nile Virus
Construction career fair
Construction career fair for 11th grade students
Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis
Scott McInnis appointed as Mesa County Director for the Colorado River District