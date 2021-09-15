Advertisement

Community Hospital breaks ground on new oncology center

Community Hospital broke ground on their new regional cancer center this morning.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital broke ground on their new regional cancer center this morning. The idea for this project began eight years ago and has remained in the planning stages for the last few years. “We are extremely proud of this project,” said Chris Thomas, President and CEO for Community Hospital. “This project is our hospital’s commitment to our partners to build a state-of-the-art regional cancer center and continue to develop our highly sought after cancer treatment program with the best possible medical and radiation oncologists in the region.”

The new addition is expected to take 21 to 22 months to complete and will be around 130,000 square feet. Board members of Community hospital stated with the growth of not only the hospital but the Grand Valley, the need for additional space is necessary in order to better support the health care needs of western Colorado and eastern Utah.

Grand Valley Oncology is one of the largest cancer centers in the area, offering a full range of cancer treatment options including medical, radiation oncology, and gynecological oncology.

