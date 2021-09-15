District 51 Marching bands hold exhibition at Stocker Stadium

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 marching bands took over the field at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction on Tuesday evening to put on an exhibition.

The event formally kicked off at 7:30 p.m. The stands were filled with friends and family members supporting those performing. The exhibition gave District 51 bands to show off their skills and hard work. After the various bands all walked over to the field, each school had their own time in the spotlight and performed a set.

