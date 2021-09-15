Foster Alumni Mentors hosts annual “Race For The Rest Of Us”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Foster Alumni Mentors will be hosting their 4th annual Race for The Rest of Us on Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration is $35 per person and proceeds will benefit FAM.

In collaboration with Alpine Bank, FAM is presenting their #FAMpoint5k, a fundraising run where race participants can run, jog, walk, or stroll for less than 1/3 of a mile or up to a 5k.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes and upload videos and photos of their race to social media using the hashtag #fampoint5k and tagging @fosteralumnimentors on Facebook and Instagram.

After the race, there will be an afterparty at Edgewater Brewery, where there will be live music, giveaways, and more.

Before the race, there will also be an online silent auction that will run from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Thursday, Sept. 23.

FAM is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 that supports youth who have aged out of the foster care system. Support includes connecting youth with community and peer mentors, providing educational workshops, and offering additional guidance and assistance.

“Together, we can impact their lives in positive ways and remind them they are not alone, and are so worthy of our time and love,” said Kimberly Raff, Executive Director and Foster Alumni.

To register for the race, please visit runsignup.com/Thepoint5k.

To learn more about FAM and how to get involved, please email info@fosteralumnimentors.org or call (970) 234-3519.

