Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education

His resignation leaves a vacancy for District B
The Board of Education met on the evening of Sept. 14 to discuss a variety of items, including Pitton's resignation and the replacement process.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy now that Paul Pitton, Vice President and District B Director, has submitted his resignation.

Those interested in applying to fill the vacancy need to submit their materials by Sept. 28. According to the district, selected candidates will be interviewed at a public meeting in time. Those interested must meet certain qualifications to be considered. Those requirements include twelve straight months of being a district elector prior to the date of appointment. Additionally, any replacement must be a resident in District B.

