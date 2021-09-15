Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 14th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Girls Volleyball, Softball, Boys Soccer and more.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Softball

Central vs Fruita Monument 2-0

Varsity Boys Soccer

Fruita Monument vs Central 0-9

Varsity Volleyball

Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 3-0

