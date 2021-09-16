Central High School 75th Anniversary Homecoming parade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year marks Central High School’s 75th anniversary, and to commemorate that, they held one of their largest Homecoming Parades of all time Wednesday evening.

They hold a parade every year during Homecoming week, but with this year being the school’s 75th anniversary of being in the valley, they decided to make it the biggest one yet.

The parade was held downtown and circled from Colorado & 8th to Main Street and 8th.

Past alumni came out to be a part of the floats with antique cars, along with sports teams, various school organizations, and middle school students came out to showcase the future warriors.

”It not only affects students, but the community as well,” said CHS Parade student coordinator Bryce Davis. We’ve seen a lot of hype within the community being able to go to this. And it’s been really cool talking to some of the past classes because of how excited they are just being able to be in the parade and go back to that Central High School Warrior roots.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.