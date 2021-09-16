Advertisement

Clear the Shelters adoption day presented by Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Clear the Shelters
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Clear the Shelters(Roice Hurst Humane Society)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s all-day adoption event! The nonprofit’s goal is to empty all the kennels so they can serve more animals in need.

The Clear the Shelters event will take place this Saturday on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roice-Hurst Humane Society located at 362 28 Rd.

There will be more than 30 adoptable dogs and cats on-site at the event hoping to find their forever home. Appointments are not required for Saturday’s event.

Adoptions are first-come, first-served. No holds or other discounts will apply.

Adoption fees can range from $75 to $225, but on Saturday it will be a flat fee of $50. For those who can’t attend Saturday’s event, all dog adoption fees will be 50% off through the end of Sept.

To view the animals up for adoption, please visit rhhumanesociety.org/.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
The Board of Education met on the evening of Sept. 14 to discuss a variety of items, including...
Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education
Stock Photo
Roads in De Beque reopened after court ruling
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Backlot of the Grand Junction Fire Department station
Grand Junction Fire Department recieves grant from FEMA
District 51
School district 51 makes public comment policy changes
Colorado Mountain Winefest preparations begin
Mesa County Libraries 2021 Comic Con Event
Mesa County Libraries to host Comic Con 2021