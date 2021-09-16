Clear the Shelters adoption day presented by Roice-Hurst Humane Society

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s all-day adoption event! The nonprofit’s goal is to empty all the kennels so they can serve more animals in need.

The Clear the Shelters event will take place this Saturday on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roice-Hurst Humane Society located at 362 28 Rd.

There will be more than 30 adoptable dogs and cats on-site at the event hoping to find their forever home. Appointments are not required for Saturday’s event.

Adoptions are first-come, first-served. No holds or other discounts will apply.

Adoption fees can range from $75 to $225, but on Saturday it will be a flat fee of $50. For those who can’t attend Saturday’s event, all dog adoption fees will be 50% off through the end of Sept.

To view the animals up for adoption, please visit rhhumanesociety.org/.

