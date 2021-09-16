Advertisement

Colorado Mountain Winefest preparations begin

(KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - Final preparations for Colorado Mountain WineFest are underway. Crews arrived early Thursday morning to set up tents so all the vendors can come to the park Friday to set up for the big day. The festival is set to take place on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Winefest serves as the state’s largest wine festival featuring unlimited samples from 35 of Colorado’s wineries. It Is set to be a busy weekend for wine fans. In addition to the festival, there’s also events such as touring vineyards. Event organizers say the Colorado wine industry is growing exponentially and Winefest is a great way to connect with people all over the country, and even the world.

Since last year’s festival was cancelled, organizers made changes to this year’s schedule. The big change will be the addition of a second day of the festival. Both days will feature identical events. One of the reasons for the addition of the second day is to limit the number of people attending each day for Covid safety reasons.

In the interest of safety, there will be a shuttle from Grand Junction to Palisade available. This years wine festival sold out a month ago but even though the festival is sold out, there are several special wine related activities happening this weekend such as dinner and wine pairings and live concerts at certain wineries to enjoy.

https://coloradowinefest.com/events/

