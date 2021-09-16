Advertisement

Man shot during armed robbery at upscale restaurant

By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Gunfire rang out Wednesday night at a restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It was an armed robbery that ended with a man shot and injured.

Staff cleaned blood and glass off a sidewalk on Thursday morning in front of Philippe, an upscale establishment on East 60th Street and Madison Avenue, after a diner was robbed and another was shot around 10 p.m. the night before.

Police say two suspects approached two different outdoor tables saying, “This is a stickup.”

One suspect flashed his weapon and stole the Rolex of a 31-year-old victim who was having dinner with his wife.

The other suspect approached a 28-year-old man who tried to stop him by knocking the gun away.

There was a struggle before the gun went off and the 28-year-old was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the victim managed to grab the weapon and toss it into the restaurant out of the suspect’s reach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Terrified patrons left their unfinished meals and fled.

Meanwhile, the suspects jumped into a dark-colored SUV driven by a third man and took off.

Investigators are using surveillance video and other evidence to try to solve the case.

Police say it’s unclear why the two restaurant patrons were targeted.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
The Board of Education met on the evening of Sept. 14 to discuss a variety of items, including...
Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education
Stock Photo
Roads in De Beque reopened after court ruling
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Backlot of the Grand Junction Fire Department station
Grand Junction Fire Department recieves grant from FEMA
Mike Mitchell and his dog Chance pose at his home in Anchorage.
Anchorage man, his dog walk distance equal to lap around Earth in 8 years
District 51
School district 51 makes public comment policy changes
An earlier investigation by Robert Mueller found that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion...
Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation