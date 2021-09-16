Mesa County Libraries to host Comic Con 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Libraries’ annual Comic Con event will be held this Saturday on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grand Junction Convention Center located at 159 Main St.

According to a Facebook post from Mesa County Libraries, “Comic Con is a celebration of comic books, comic art, pop culture, science fiction, fantasy, anime, manga, books, graphic novels, movies and more.”

This is a free, family-friendly event. Admission is free to those with a Mesa County Library Card, and $5 at the door for those who don’t. Kids 10 and under are also free!

One of the main events will be a cosplay contest. Contestants may wear costumes of any kind as long as they conform to the rules of cosplay. The cosplay contest schedule can be found here.

Other scheduled events includes a variety of panel presentations, teen fandom meetups, photo ops, an art show, and more.

For more information about this event, including schedules and cosplay rules, please visit mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon.

