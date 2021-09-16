Mutual Aid Partners recieves check from Spectrum and Chuck McDaniel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, Mutual Aid Partners received a check worth $10,000 from Spectrum and Chuck McDaniel.

Mutual Aid Partners supports and connects grassroots organizations by facilitating communication, education, boosting collaboration, sharing resources and volunteers, and collaborating on fundraising efforts.

Mutual Aid Partners were very excited to receive this check as it will further help them in helping the community.

“With the goal of Mutual Aid Partners going forward is to be sustainable as possible and to keep maximizing the resources of the community. So we have strong partnerships already with Food Bank of the Rockies, Community Food Bank with Community Alliance, with HomewardBound,” said Stephanie Vasconez, Executive Director of Mutual Aid Partners.

Vasconez also mentioned that Mutual Aid Partners would help out in every way they can. One example is helping people out who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

The check they receive will go towards food supply, storage, and transportation that address increased food insecurity.

