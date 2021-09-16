Advertisement

Nicki Minaj’s claim that COVID vaccine can cause impotence is false, Trinidad health minister says

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago are calling rapper Nicki Minaj’s claim about the COVID-19 vaccine a waste of time.

In a tweet Monday, Minaj said her cousin in Trinidad “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

On Wednesday, health officials from the Caribbean nation debunked Minaj’s claim, saying there have been no such reported side effects.

“As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event,” said Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister.

“And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down, because we take all these claims seriously.”

Meanwhile, Minaj is facing broad pushback for spreading misinformation, with experts saying there is no evidence that the vaccine affects fertility.

A White House official told CNN they reached out to Minaj, offering a call with a White House doctor to “answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Education met on the evening of Sept. 14 to discuss a variety of items, including...
Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education
Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Stock Photo
Roads in De Beque reopened after court ruling
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues
Program to help students connect with employers in the Grand Valley
Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership kick off new talent initiative
A deputy resource officer is caught on video body-slamming a teenage girl at a high school.
Video of school resource deputy body-slamming teenage girl sparks protest in Calif.