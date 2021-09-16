Advertisement

School district 51 makes public comment policy changes

District 51
District 51(Gray TV)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday evening, the board of education voted to adopt changes to policies regarding public participation at board meetings.

The board made the changes for several reasons, including an interest in updating the policies to better match current practice, and ensure comments are timely, relevant, and help the board in making decisions.

The policy hasn’t been updated in at least 8 years so board members say it was a good issue to bring forward that made them go through and review it.

