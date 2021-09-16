SCL Health announces intent to merge with Utah-based health organization

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a joint press conference this morning, SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare announced their intent to merge. The intent to merge is to be signed by the end of 2021 and the merge is expected to close early of 2022.

The two healthcare organizations were excited about the merge as they both emphasized shared values. Their goal is to provide patients with affordable, high quality, accessible healthcare.

On the call was President and CEO of SCL Health, Lydia Jumonville, and President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, Marc Harrison.

SCL Health is based in Broomfield, Colo. and serves patients in Colo., Kan., and Mont. Intermountain Healthcare based in Salt Lake City, Utah serves patients in Utah, Idaho, and Nev.

“SCL Health and Intermountain are pursuing our merger from positions of strength,” said Lydia Jumonville, President and CEO of SCL Health. “We are two individually strong health systems that are seeking to increase care quality, accessibility, and affordability. We will advance our missions and better serve the entire region together.”

While SCL Health will retain it’s faith-based values and remain a Catholic organization, other aspects of the nonprofit will change with this merge. SCL Health’s name will eventually change to Intermountain Healthcare, as well as SCL Health’s headquarters moving from Broomfield to Salt Lake City, keeping a regional office in Colorado.

At this time, there have not been discussion on if SCL Health will adopt Intermountain Healthcare’s insurance Select Health.

A combined board will be created to oversee the merge, both current healthcare boards will nominate members to serve on the combined board. Harrison will serve as the President and CEO of the integrated governing board, while Jumonville will serve as a member on the board.

For more information about this merge, please visit sclhealth.org/intenttomerge.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.