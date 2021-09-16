Advertisement

Woman wins free car from Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive

A Chevy Classic car that a woman won in a giveaway at Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive
A Chevy Classic car that a woman won in a giveaway at Antonelli's Advanced Automotive
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, a woman claimed her free car that she won from Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive giveaway.

During the giveaway contest, people will write 150 words or less that explain why a particular person deserves or needs a vehicle.

The woman who won the car is a mom raising three kids, is a nurse and works in-home health care. She received her keys for her Chevrolet Classic at noon.

The company had all services done to the car, and she got complimentary oil changes for two years.

“You know we help people by fixing their cars but this is a little different where you can actually make a difference in somebody’s life, really change their direction. Or like I mentioned before where you can give them a gift that really gives to ten or fifteen people that they’re helping. You can help them, help those people so it’s just amplified,” said Daniel Antonelli, president of Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive.

The company also received some help from Westside Customs that donated labor for paint touchup.

MBC Grand helped Antonelli for getting the word out and finding the deserving person.

Bookcliffs Auto Parts and NAPA also donated some needed parts to get the Chevrolet back in shape.

