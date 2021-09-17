Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday night a rally was held for the return of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

The rally took place at the Orchard Mesa Baptist Church. Present at the event was Sheronna Bishop, former top aide and campaign manager to Lauren Boebert, Cory Anderson, head of the local chapter of the Election Integrity Project in Mesa County, and Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party.

“I’m so happy to be home, this is where my heart is and this is where we’re going to take back America. It’s places like Mesa County that can be the catalyst to take back our country and we need your help, and it starts today,” said Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

Peters continued, “Some powerful people don’t want us to look at the facts, in fact they are trying to remove me as the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, just for doing my job. I’ve been working remotely because my attorney told me it’s not safe to come back yet, but I’ve been working hard to ensure the clerk and recorder office is an office of the people and an office for the people.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold recently stripped Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters of her election supervision authority, alleging the clerk compromised election systems. Griswold appointed Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to step into the position of clerk and recorder in the absence of Peters.

Peters vocalized her disagreement with Griswold saying, “Secretary of State, Jena Griswold has appointed a woman who is trying to recall me to oversee my office and is trying to prevent us from conducting audits. Ms. Griswold is trying to force me out despite the fact that I’ve cooperated with her, giving her every piece of information that she requested... She has the arrogance to try to completely remove me, a Mesa County elected official that she elected.”

Peters then asked for financial contributions to support her amongst the legal investigations facing her. “You elected me and now we need to stand together to take back our country. Not only do I need your support in getting to the bottom of voting irregularities, that you have presented to our office, but I need your support to get through these politically motivated legal challenges that have been leveled against me. I’m fighting back and I need you to too.”

