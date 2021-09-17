Military and overseas voter ballots have left Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Military and overseas ballots have left the Mesa County Elections Office today.

Colorado law requires ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters 45 days before an election. 45 days out from Mesa County’s next election is this Saturday, Sept. 18.

This is due to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). UOCAVA voters may choose to have their ballot sent to them via mail or through electronic transmission.

According to the MCEO, there are 589 UOCAVA voters registered in Mesa County. 425 have requested electronic transmission, and 164 have request mail ballots.

“Ensuring that those who serve in the military and protect our right to vote have the ability to vote themselves is a value we hold dear in Colorado,” said Wayne Williams, Designated Election Official. “I’m pleased to say that the Mesa County Elections Team has all of the ballot packets ready to go. Given the challenges of new equipment and everything else that needs to be done in preparation for the election, our team has done a great job in preparing to meet this important requirement of the law.”

For more information about UOCAVA voters or to register to vote, please visit clerk.mesacounty.us/upcomingelections/.

