Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 16th
Football, Volleyball, Soccer and Softball Highlights
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Varsity Football, CMU Volleyball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Softball.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Football
Montrose vs Palisade 35-7
CMU Volleyball
MSU Denver vs Colorado Mesa 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 3-1
Varsity Boys Soccer
Montrose vs Grand Junction 1-2
Varsity Softball
Delta vs Palisade 9-10
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.