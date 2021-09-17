Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 16th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Varsity Football, CMU Volleyball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Softball.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Football

Montrose vs Palisade 35-7

CMU Volleyball

MSU Denver vs Colorado Mesa 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 3-1

Varsity Boys Soccer

Montrose vs Grand Junction 1-2

Varsity Softball

Delta vs Palisade 9-10

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.