Advertisement

Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator

By WJHG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray Media) - Man’s best friend was trying to save her best friends.

Beauty the black Lab has been long-time pals with ducks, Cress, Downey, and Dot.

“She is just super sweet to them, it’s not like you would think with a duck and dog,” her owner Misti Roberts said.

Earlier this week, Beauty risked her life to save her feathery friends from an alligator, according to WJHG-TV. Roberts said Beauty went to Lake Powell, on the west side of Panama City Beach, where the ducks were, since she follows them everywhere.

While they were there, a gator got too near and Beauty tried to scare it off. That’s when she was attacked.

Neighbors said the alligator that attacked were was about eight to ten feet.

“I saw an alligator right at the edge of the sand, not on the sand but right on the edge,” Roberts said.

When Roberts called for Beauty, she knew something had happened.

“And then I realized she couldn’t get up the stairs, so I ran down and then obviously there was just blood everywhere and I realized she had been hurt,” Roberts said.

The family immediately rushed Beauty to veterinarian Dr. Gerrie Barr.

“When we first got Beauty here, she was unstable and in shock, she had multiple soft tissue wounds and an obvious leg issue,” Dr. Barr said.

Barr said while alligator attacks are not common, they can happen.

“We must be aware that waterfront around freshwater surfaces can be very threatening at times if you have a hungry gator like this. No one did anything wrong, this is just something we need to be aware of. It doesn’t happen every day but when it does it is pretty ugly,” he said.

Barr said on Saturday Beauty will undergo surgery for a broken femur.

He expects a her to have a full recovery in six to eight weeks. And if things go as planned, she will be reunited with her duck buddies sometime next week.

“They are her buddies, there is no question about that. Give her credit for saving their lives,” Barr said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Airplane crash northeast of Delta, Colorado
Small plane crash outside of Delta results in fatality
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County
Mesa County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in vehicle theft
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests connected to stolen vehicle
District 51
School District 51 makes public comment policy changes

Latest News

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend missing, his family tells authorities
Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at the rally reinstalled the...
Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters
The 66-year-old woman died at an Illinois hospital more than a month after she was diagnosed...
Woman's obituary blames unvaccinated after her death from COVID-19
Devon Erickson, now 20, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting...
Colorado STEM school shooter sentenced to life in prison as families recount trauma