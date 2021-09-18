Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Four, September 17

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Week 4 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Montrose 35, Palisade 7

Grand Junction 7, Central 19

Olathe 0, North Fork 55

Faith Christian 10, Rifle 42

Steamboat Springs 24, Coal Ridge 6

Meeker 40, Cedaredge 6

Delta 49, Cortez 8

Roaring Fork 14, Grand Valley 35

Rangely 14, Calhan 22

Basalt 34, Glenwood Springs 14

