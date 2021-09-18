Advertisement

In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud

McCloud passed away at 46 after battling cancer
Jammie Marie McCloud (Sept. 23, 1974 - Sept. 11, 2021)
Jammie Marie McCloud (Sept. 23, 1974 - Sept. 11, 2021)(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sat., Sept. 11, Jammie Marie McCloud grew her heavenly wings at the age of 46.

She was a mother, daughter, wife and friend to so many in the Grand Valley, and to us at KKCO. She fought valiantly against cancer, and was a devoted mother to her boys Keith and Kennan and wife to her husband Brad.

We will never forget you Jammie.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
District 51
School District 51 makes public comment policy changes
Stock Photo
Roads in De Beque reopened after court ruling
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County
SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare intent to merge
SCL Health announces intent to merge with Utah-based health organization, Intermountain Health

Latest News

TikTok Trend Encouraging Kids to Vandalize Schools
TikTok Trend Encouraging Kids to Vandalize Schools
Jammie Marie McCloud Tribute
Jammie Marie McCloud Tribute
Tina Peters Returns to Mesa County
Tina Peters Returns to Mesa County
TikTok logo
Viral TikTok trend encourages kids to vandalize schools