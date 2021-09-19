Advertisement

Comic con comes to the Grand Valley today

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand valley Comic Con came to the Grand Junction Convention Center today. The event was put on by Mesa County Libraries.

Everyone was so excited to be back after it being cancelled for the last 2 years.

Comic con had costume contests for both kids, teens, & adults. As well as a variety of panels, vendors, & filmmakers. Also present, local artists and crafters selling unique gifts.

”It is so great, people get so excited coming out here dressing up in costumes & connecting with other people in the same costume or in the same fandom,” said Mesa County Libraries Associate Director Shana Wade. “And being themselves & connecting with others & everyone gets so excited & it’s a fun vibe for the whole day.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Mesa County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in vehicle theft
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests connected to stolen vehicle
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County
Airplane crash northeast of Delta, Colorado
Small plane crash outside of Delta results in fatality
District 51
School District 51 makes public comment policy changes

Latest News

Authorities removed the vehicle from the canal on Sat., Sept. 18.
Car found submerged in Grand Junction canal
Western Colorado EV Club's "Electric Avenue" Car Show
Western Colorado EV Club's "Electric Avenue" Car Show
"Clear the Shelter" Event Held at Roice-Hurst Humane Society
"Clear the Shelter" Event Held at Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Mesa County Libraries Comic Con
Mesa County Libraries Comic Con