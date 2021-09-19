Comic con comes to the Grand Valley today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand valley Comic Con came to the Grand Junction Convention Center today. The event was put on by Mesa County Libraries.

Everyone was so excited to be back after it being cancelled for the last 2 years.

Comic con had costume contests for both kids, teens, & adults. As well as a variety of panels, vendors, & filmmakers. Also present, local artists and crafters selling unique gifts.

”It is so great, people get so excited coming out here dressing up in costumes & connecting with other people in the same costume or in the same fandom,” said Mesa County Libraries Associate Director Shana Wade. “And being themselves & connecting with others & everyone gets so excited & it’s a fun vibe for the whole day.”

