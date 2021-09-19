Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 18th

Football, Volleyball, Soccer and Softball Highlights
By Simon Lehrer
Sep. 19, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Varsity Football, CMU Football and Soccer, UC Boulder football.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Football

Chatfield 28, Fruita 7

NCAA Football

Colorado Mesa 56, New Mexico Highlands 37

Minnesota 30, Colorado 0

RMAC Soccer

Colorado Mesa 1, Fort Hays State 2

