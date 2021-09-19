Advertisement

Waterline breaks along L Rd. in Mesa Co.

Crews are working to restore the damage, according to the Ute Water Conservancy District
The Ute Water Conservancy District offices.
(Natasha Lynn)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Ute Water Conservancy District, a waterline along L Rd. broke early Sunday morning in Mesa Co. Ute Water is saying some residents in Mack and Loma may experience a water outage as a result. Residents may also be seeing decreased water pressure.

According to the district, “It is estimated that water should be reinstated by this afternoon. Our crews will work around the clock until the waterline is repaired. Our goal is to have customers back in service as quickly as possible.”

