Color Weekend 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Coloradans can rejoice for the return of Color Weekend!

Residents of Colorado look forward to the brilliant display of color from Colorado’s trees every year. This year the wait is over as Color Weekend is this upcoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

Autoplay Caption

Colorado is famous for its September colors and to celebrate, Powderhorn Mountain Resort is inviting residents and visitors to experience the fall colors on the Grand Mesa with a scenic lift ride. Tickets for the lift are $19 per person.

For more details and to purchase lift tickets, please visit powderhorn.com/colorweekend.

Residents and visitors can also experience Color Weekend by taking their own scenic drive up on the Grand Mesa and enjoying the beautiful display of Colorado’s colors.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.