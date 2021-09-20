Name released of pilot who died in small plane crash outside of Delta

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fatal plane crash in Delta County on Friday, Sept. 17. The crash was reported at 8 a.m. and occurred about 10 miles northeast of Delta, in a remote rugged area between Delta and Cedaredge.

According to a press release from the DCSO, the aircraft was a single engine red biplane and appeared to have substantial damage. The plane was found resting on the side of a steep embankment.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was reported dead by the time first responders found him.

The Delta County Coroner’s Office has identified the pilot as 55-year-old Timothy Friendshuh. His name was released early this afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Friendshuh passed away when his single engine biplane went down.

DCSO, Cedaredge Fire Department, and the Delta County Coroner’s Office all reported to the scene of the crash.

At this time, there are no details on what caused the plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.