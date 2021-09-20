SCL Health has primary care practice grand opening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SCL Health associates and local community members celebrated the grand opening of a new primary care clinic in Grand Junction. The new 22,000 square foot clinic will allow SCL Health to serve the community with more integrated, patient-focused care.

Lee Syphus, Vice President of Operations for SCL Health Medical Group said that as a long-time community partner, they identified a need for greater access to primary care services in Western Colorado and have been working diligently to get to this day.

Without enough primary care individuals might seek medical help from an emergency care clinic which ends up being more costly and people tend to not do regular check ups. There will be nine providers inside the building, seven of which are new to the community, including mental health and imaging and lab services. It is estimate that now, twenty thousand new patients will be able to be seen that didn’t have access to primary care before.

