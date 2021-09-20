Advertisement

Successful day at Clear the Shelters

The event was held at Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society 2021
Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society 2021
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Clear the Shelters adoption event that ran all day Saturday led to the adoption of 40 pets!

Every one of Roice-Hurst’s available dogs were adopted on Saturday. Some cats and kittens in foster care are still available.

Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society

The non-profit ran the campaign to help empty every kennel by cutting adoption fees to a flat rate of $50.

Although the Clear the Shelters event is over, Roice-Hurst still has animals looking for their loving, forever homes.

The list of animals still available for adoption can be found here. The list is continuously updated.

Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society

