Advertisement

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prospector Motel in Orchard Mesa damaged by fire
Fire breaks out at Prospector Point Apartments
Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records
Airplane crash northeast of Delta, Colorado
Name released of pilot who died in small plane crash outside of Delta
Jammie Marie McCloud (Sept. 23, 1974 - Sept. 11, 2021)
In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud

Latest News

The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of...
UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges
SCL Health associates and local community members celebrated the grand opening of a new primary...
SCL Health has primary care practice grand opening