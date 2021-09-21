Flu season could be worse than past years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Flu season is just about here and continues to be a threat with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Experts say they are concerned about the fact we didn’t see much flu last year. Now that mask mandates have been loosened we may expect to see a convergence of a pandemic plus flu season at the same time, when we’re already seeing a crunch in our healthcare facilities.

There has been an expectation that the flu would be worse this year than in past years, however our county still has high COVID-19 numbers, so that remains a main focus in preventing outbreaks and clusters. In more cities and counties across the country, there have been talks about planning flu shot events alongside Covid-19 vaccine clinics to help get people vaccinated against both influenza and the coronavirus.

Schools especially are a super spreader of any disease. Most recently we have been seeing a staggering number of outbreaks with Covid and RSV among school aged children. Doctors say we haven’t seen influenza here just yet but it’s only a matter of time before it reaches the valley. If kids contract the flu they are much more likely to have serious complications if they do not have the vaccine. Vaccinations are critical to help us avoid interruptions during the school year.

Since both Covid and the flu are two different viruses experts say it is possible to get both at the same time. Both are easily transmissible so they advise we do anything possible to protect ourselves. If it’s not possible to get vaccinated now Mesa County Public Health suggests you get the vaccine at least within the first two months so you are vaccinated for the entire season.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.