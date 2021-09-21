Gov. Polis orders flag lowering to honor passing of firefighter paramedic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff on public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The governor ordered the flag lowering to honor South Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato. Palato passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

At 11 a.m., at the Denver First Church in Englewood, the South Metro Fire Rescue held full honors, line of duty death memorial service, and fire apparatus procession for Palato.

