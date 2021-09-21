Grand Junction City Council nearing marijuana regulation plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council met on Mon. evening to discuss marijuana regulations. According to councilors, since voters approved pot sales in Apr. of 2021, these items need to be sorted out.

At this point, no final decisions have been made. However, City Council is thinking of allowing up to ten marijuana dispensaries or so within city limits. Those interested in applying for a license will be put into a weighted lottery. Certain policy priorities, such as structure of ownership, interests of workers and protected classes, social impact, and environmental benefit will be considered. Other factors council is discussing at this point: record of experience and application quality, among others.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.