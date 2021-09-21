New exhibits unveiled at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests have announced the creation of new exhibits on display at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center. These exhibits offer educational opportunities which allow visitors to learn about geology, wildlife, pollinators, wildflowers, 3D map exploration, and moose ecology.

The exhibits feature photos and interactive activities for visitors. Local topic expertise on geology was provided by Dr. Rex Cole with Colorado Mesa University and wildflower expertise was provided by John Andrews.

“The Grand Mesa Visitor Center is a top-notch outdoor education center,” said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley District Ranger. “Our staff will assist you with any questions you may have at the information desk. Check out Science Saturdays and attend a hosted educational program during the summer. During the programs, experts will visit with you about interesting subjects from bats to the night sky. Slip out back and take the self-guided Discovery Trail to learn about the beautiful, high elevation spruce-fir forest. Groups may also check out our Explorer Backpacks that include activities and props to learn about your National Forest,” he added.

The new exhibits were funded by profits made by the Grand Mesa Visitor Center from the sale of Rocky Mountain Conservancy products.

The creation of these new exhibits was made possible in partnership with Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the Collbran Job Corps Center, and local experts.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.