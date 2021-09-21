Advertisement

“Pinwheels for Peace” at Thunder Mt. Elementary

Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thunder Mt. Elementary School hosted its fourth annual “Pinwheels for Peace” event on Tuesday at the school.

According to Mesa Co. Valley School District 51, “Pinwheels for Peace” encourages positive interactions in students’ everyday lives. The event featured both artistic and musical portions to enrich the learning experience. Several students read aloud what peace means to them. Thunder Mt. teacher Jessica Nees shared more on the efforts leading up to today’s event. ”They did pinwheels in art class. They did a song in music class. And we’ve had student speakers writing and revising their speeches for a few weeks now.”

The pinwheels the students made are on display outside the school’s front entrance.

