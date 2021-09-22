Boat ramps to close for the season at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap State Parks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced the closure of the boat ramps at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap State Parks for the season. The closure is due to declining water levels, forcing CPW managers to shutdown the ramps a month early.

“We had hoped to keep the ramps running until the end of October this year, but the dry conditions have made that impossible,” said Brian Palcer, Park Manager for the Rifle State Park Complex. “To put things in perspective, in 2020, Rifle Gap Reservoir was 14 feet higher than it is right now. Both Harvey Gap and Rifle Gap Reservoirs are used primarily for irrigation and it is typical for water levels to drop dramatically. However, we are still feeling the effects of last year’s unusually dry weather and the reservoirs never filled this spring.”

The boat ramps will close on Thursday, Sept. 30, instead of their normal closure date on Sunday, Oct. 31.

CPW wants residents to know that even though the boat ramps are closed, they can still visit these state parks. While trailered watercraft is not allowed, paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks are still welcomed on the water. CPW also recommends shoreline fishing for visitors due to the low water levels.

“Our campgrounds at Rifle Gap remain open and it is a great time of year to see the leaves as they begin to change color,” Palcer said. “Also, big game hunting season is underway and Rifle Gap is a great place to camp and rest between hunts.”

More information can be found about the state parks by visiting these links: Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.