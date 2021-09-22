City of Grand Junction holds Community Meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, the City of Grand Junction held a community meeting at the Lincoln Park ash shelter to provide residents with an opportunity to learn about city projects, bring up issues, & ask questions.

Representatives from various city departments were in attendance. Such as The Grand Junction Fire Department and Parks & Rec. To speak on topics such as water conservation, city parks, project development, housing, road expansions & street maintenance, and the new marijuana licensing & regulations in the city. But the hot topic today was the concern regarding the budget coming up and their funding for a position on sustainability.

”A sustainability position would help with clean energy, efficiency, recycling, saving water,” said resident Scott Beilfuss. “All those things that are real concerns to Grand Junction & the Mesa County area because of the drought. And the heat index is going up like crazy, we’re in the epicenter of climate change.”

Citizens hope the city can put a comprehensive plan in place for sustainability. One suggestion brought forward was forming a committee on environmental sustainability to for example identify areas within the city to better save & conserve energy & water.

