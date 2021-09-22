Grand Junction residential fire results in the death of one person

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is on scene at a residential fire located on the 500 block of 29 1/2 Rd. The fire was reported at 4:15 this afternoon.

GJFD extinguished the fire and found a person inside who was deceased.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deceased. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity as well as determine the cause and manner of death once the family has been notified.

No further information has been provided at this time.

