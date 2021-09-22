Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners hold Grand Junction town hall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners held a town hall Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Old Mesa Co. Courthouse in Grand Junction.

The commissioners discussed the a number of issues and answered the public’s questions. Among the topics discussed: allegations concerning Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R).

A number of residents were asking the commissioners their thoughts on this situation and others. The commissioners are saying they are confident in the county’s election security. They also explained they are waiting for current investigations into the matter to release their findings.

The allegations regarding the Clerk and Recorder’s Office were not the only things discussed. Other topics included housing, water, and the planned community halls projects to be constructed across the county.

According to Mesa Co. resident Scott Beilfuss, “The heat of the battle going on about the voting machines and Tina, you know, takes up a lot of the time when there’s a lot of other things we want to talk about. You know, there’s a big shortage on day care, certainly education always comes up, economic development, there’s not enough good jobs.”

Commissioner Janet Rowland (R) shared why she thinks it’s important for the board to engage with the community on these issues. “The town halls are really important. It allows us time to share with citizens some of the things the county is working on, but probably the best part for me is hearing from the citizens, their questions, their ideas to make our community better.”

In addition to concerns over election security in Mesa Co., residents asked questions about managing versus promoting development. Commissioner Cody Davis (R) also shared the board’s plans to possibly implement an excise tax on marijuana to fund mental health resources. Voters will decide in Nov. whether to allow marijuana cultivation in unincorporated parts of the county.

Beilfuss explained that, “The community wants to have input on things with their governments. And so, to have continuous forums is very important. They don’t, this is the first one in two years they’ve had in Grand Junction, so it’s time to do more of these things.”

This town hall in Grand Junction was a part of a series of such events. The board has held others in Fruita, De Beque, Collbran, and other locations across the county.

