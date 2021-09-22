Advertisement

School District 51 offering free meals again for 2021-22

D51 is encouraging families to fill out the free or reduced-price school meal application to gain added benefits
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 is continuing to offer free school meals again for all students again this year. The school district is able to offer free school breakfasts and lunches to students again this year due to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Important to note: Students in buildings without a cafeteria will be visited by the Lunch Lizard food truck. Families doing remote learning can pickup meals in any D51 cafeteria.

Even though families do not need to fill out a free or reduced-price school meal application this year in order for students to eat free at school, the school district still recommends that families take advantage of the other benefits it provides. Filling out free or reduced-price school meal applications can qualify families for a waiver of student and athletic fees, testing fees, bus passes, and utility discounts. Families who fill out the meal application may also be eligible for additional funding for food through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit program.

Additionally, funding for afterschool programs, nutrition programs, and instructional services is determined by the percentage of families who fill out meal applications.

D51 breakfast and lunch menus can be found here or through the yellow School Menus button at d51schools.org/.

