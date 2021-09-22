Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 21st
Varsity Soccer Softball and Volleyball Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:04 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Volleyball.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Softball
Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 17-0
Varsity Boys Soccer
Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 2-3 in OT
Varsity Volleyball
Delta vs Palisade 16-25, 20-25, 16-25 0-3
