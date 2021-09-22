West Middle School teacher under fire for inappropriate assignment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A D51 school teacher at West Middle School is facing some backlash over an inappropriate assignment she handed out to students as young as twelve and thirteen years old.

Recently, students were given an assignment that contained some inappropriate questions in regards to sex. Parents are now outraged as they feel this is not only an inappropriate topic for their young kids, but they were never asked for permission regarding the assignment either.

As part of the lesson children were asked to complete a writing assignment where they had to provide detailed character development. The questions start off normal but quickly take a turn with alarming questions such as: When did your character last have sex and what type of sex do they have?

West Middle School is claiming that it was all just an accident stating the teacher found a list of questions online and then placed the questions in a document in order to edit the list down to a smaller set of questions. In the edited document, it is said she deleted the questions that were inappropriate. However, when she went to upload the edited list, she accidentally uploaded the longer list still containing the sexual questions.

It is unknown yet whether or not the teacher is going to be reprimanded. But the school did say the teacher has apologized to families of students in her class and will not make this mistake again.

