Arrest made in death investigation related to residential fire

Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Booking of Kellan Hoyt(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a suspicious death related to a residential fire.

Last night at 4:15 p.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire on the 500 block of 29 1/2 Rd near Parkway Drive. After the fire was extinguished, crews found a deceased adult female inside. The death was ruled to be suspicious and MCSO began an investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, approximately 10 minutes after the fire was reported, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a 911 call with information about a person that may have been involved in the incident.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Kellan Hoyt, he was located at a residence in the 3100 block of Covey Avenue and was taken into custody by deputies.

Hoyt is facing the following charges: Murder in the First Degree (F1), First Degree Arson (F3), Tampering with a Deceased Human Body (F3), Tampering with Physical Evidence (F6), and Second Degree Assault with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury by Strangulation (F4).

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased, as well as determine the cause and manner of death once the family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this case, please call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Witness Tip Line at (970) 244-3526.

