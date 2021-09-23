“Chasing the Sky” preview: the journey of a couple tackling the Colorado trail in 18 days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last summer, a Grand Junction couple decided to take on a new adventure & run the 490 mile Colorado Trail in just 18 days.

This trail runs from Denver to Durango. With landscapes varying in terrain and an elevation mostly above tree line, coining the name ‘Chasing the sky.’ The couple had taken the trail before as a combination of biking and trail running. But decided to take this one solely on foot, via trail running. Following a dream, they trained for over a year to do this, gaining support from friends & family. As well as filming the experience to later turn into a documentary called - chasing the sky.

“I was sitting in a networking meeting 1 day and our coach happened to be in that group,” said Melinda McCaw. “And he kept getting up week after week, 3 weeks in a row, saying don’t let your but get in the way of achieving your goals. Like I’d like to do this but. And so that third day that he said that I decided right then & there I want to run the Colorado trail.”

“When you dream, you can always do more,” said Doug McCaw. “This really started with what if questions. What if we did this, We’re open to that possibility and it’s amazing where a possibility takes you.”

After the couple decided to do the trail entirely on foot, they decided to also turn their adventure into a fundraiser. All proceeds from the film will go towards 2 charities - kids aid and intermountain Adventist academy.

