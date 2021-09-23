Colorado statewide wildfire conference in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado statewide wildfire conference is being held today and tomorrow in Grand Junction. The conference brings together fire officials from all over the state to learn and strategize during Colorado’s volatile wildfire season. Fire officials such as forest managers, mitigation practitioners, wildfire coalitions, & wildfire experts from around the state of Colorado come together to share information, strategize, & innovate solutions learning from Colorado’s last wildfire season to better prevent disasters & live more safely with wildfires.

Among the many topics discussed, following the devastating wildfires of 2020, speaker Wes Bolsen discussed the leading causes of wildfires, how taking a more proactive approach to preventing wildfires can save lives and property, and educated on the newest tools available for wildfire prevention.

“We hear about climate change & all the things happening that are changing our climate patterns like drier weather,” said Director of Wildfire Prevention at Perimeter Solutions Wes Bolsen. “But then we have a wetter pattern where we get a lot of vegetation growth. So now we have big dry vegetation that is causing I think bigger fires to start. So what we have to do now is protect where the fires are commonly starting. We can’t protect every lightning bolt. What we can do is protect along roadsides, along railroad right of ways, under utility power lines.”

Bolsen emphasized new preventative solutions & technology coming out, such as long term retardants that are safe for pets & kids. And that a single application can sometimes help protect for a whole fire season.

“People hear about long term retardants & they think red stuff dropping out of the sky,” said Bolsen. “But we’ve brought technology to having white, ground based retardants that even a common homeowner can apply, or a community can apply, to help number 1 prevent ignitions from starting. And number 2, protect assets.”

Jenn Petrzelka from Greeley also spoke about the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the Cameron Peak fire, and what lessons were learned. As well as the next steps the state is taking regarding wildfire mitigation and prevention.

“Debris flow, flooding, & infrastructure protection is another big consequence of high severity burn areas,” said City of Greeley Water Resources Operations Manager Jenn Petrzelka. “So focusing our efforts especially around communities & getting private land owners invested in doing some of this mitigation work is really important.”

