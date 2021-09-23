Secretary of state files opening brief in lawsuit to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder as Designated Election Official

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed an opening brief in a lawsuit to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official.

The secretary’s brief outlined how Peters disregarded rules and compromised the security of Mesa County’s voting system.

According to a press release from the secretary’s office, the brief also states:

Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley breached their duties in connection with the May 25, 2021 trusted build.

Clerk Peters is absent and is unable to perform her duties.

Deputy Clerk Knisley is also absent and unable to perform her duties.

Peters’ claim of destruction of election records is false and without merit.

The secretary’s press release reads, “The brief states “‘there is nothing further from the truth’ in regards to Peters’ false claims about the destruction of election records during the routine trusted build.”

According to the secretary’s office and the Colorado Election Code, election records must be maintained by county clerks for up to 25 months. Election records includes items such as accounting forms, certificates of registration, pollbooks, certificates of election, signature cards, all affidavits, voter applications, other voter lists and records, mail ballot return envelopes, voted ballots, unused ballots, spoiled ballots, and replacement ballots.

According to the secretary’s office, none of these items were named in the 83-page forensic examination and analysis report provided by Peters. The secretary’s brief states, “there is not a single allegation in the counterclaims or anything in the ‘report’ attached to the counterclaims showing that any such record was destroyed during the trusted build, or that any record similar in kind to those listed in the statute was destroyed.”

The brief continues, “The Secretary would have no objection to a county backing up its log files for its voting systems—in fact, Larimer County requested to backup their log files prior to a trusted build, and the Department of State helped Larimer County perform such a backup. Instead, Peters made copies of the entire hard drive, exposing the security of the entire election system when those copies were posted on the Internet.”

“As a result of their own actions and choices, Respondents Peters and Knisley are absent and unable to perform their duties with respect to the 2021 coordinated election. The Court should therefore apply a substantial compliance standard to the Election Code and appoint Wayne Williams as the chief designated election official and acknowledge Sheila Reiner as the election supervisor,” the brief concludes.

Click here to read the brief filed by the Secretary of State.

