Special Olympics Western Region looking for volunteers

Orchard Mesa Lanes sign outside the bowling alley
Orchard Mesa Lanes sign outside the bowling alley
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Special Olympics Western Region will be holding an event this Saturday at Orchard Mesa Lanes.

The event will be a bowling tournament for the special Olympics.

Due to Covid-19, the event will be in two different time slots. The first time slot will be 1-3 pm, and the last will be 3:30-6 pm.

Special Olympics Western Region is looking for volunteers to help out with the event.

“If we can get twetny or more, that would be wonderful. We really like groups to come out.” said Michelle Pewters, Manager of Special Olympics Western Regional.

Pewters also mention that everyone must wear a mask when attending the event.

If you are looking to volunteer for the upcoming bowling tournament, you can visit this website.

